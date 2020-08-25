Feds award $2.6M to FRCC for disadvantaged students

LONGMONT and WESTMINSTER — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Front Range Community College two $1.3 million grants to support the school’s TRIO program at the Longmont and Westminster campuses.

The TRIO program provides tutoring, financial assistance and mentoring for students from low-income families, first generation college attendees and those with disabilities.

Sponsored Content Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.

Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.? Read More

“Having worked for and supervised TRIO programs at multiple institutions, I can definitively state that TRIO works,” FRCC vice president Elena Sandoval-Lucero said in a prepared statement. “I am so excited that students at FRCC’s Boulder County Campus will have the opportunity to participate in this extremely effective program.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC