Feds award $2.6M to FRCC for disadvantaged students

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT and WESTMINSTER — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Front Range Community College two $1.3 million grants to support the school’s TRIO program at the Longmont and Westminster campuses.

The TRIO program provides tutoring, financial assistance and mentoring for students from low-income families, first generation college attendees and those with disabilities. 

“Having worked for and supervised TRIO programs at multiple institutions, I can definitively state that TRIO works,” FRCC vice president Elena Sandoval-Lucero said in a prepared statement. “I am so excited that students at FRCC’s Boulder County Campus will have the opportunity to participate in this extremely effective program.”

