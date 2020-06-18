Vail Resorts to begin summer reopening June 26

BROOMFIELD — Following a three-month COVID-19 closure, Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) properties are set to reopen for limited summer operations starting June 26.

Keystone and Crested Butte will reopen on that date, then Vail and Beaver Creek on July 1, and finally Breckenridge on July 4.

“Summer is a special time in the mountains, and we are excited to welcome guests back to the outdoors to have fun, refresh and recharge,” Pat Campbell, president of Vail Resorts’ mountain division, said in a written statement. “While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love. It is our expectation that guests help us ensure the experience is safe for them and for our employees by following our new guidelines. As summer progresses, we look forward to opening more activities and adventures at our resorts.”

Vail will implement new health protocols at the reopened resorts, including more cleaning and sanitizing, resort-wide mandatory face masks for employees and for guests in certain areas, physical distancing, and capacity limits.