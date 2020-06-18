May hotel occupancy rates still a fraction of pre-COVID figures

Hotel occupancy rates remained stable from April to May, but don’t yet appear to be rebounding significantly toward pre-COVID-19 levels, according to data in the recently released monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report as released from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
Greeley had the fullest hotels last month in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, with an occupancy rate of 36.5%. For comparison, in February, the last month before stay-at-home restrictions were imposed, the city had a rate of 68.6%.
THe average daily rate in Greeley was $67.67.
The U.S. Highway 36 corridor had an occupancy rate of 25.4% in May, and rooms were booked at an average of $79.04.
Boulder hotels were 21.6% full last month, and lodgers paid an average of $94.40 per night.
The May occupancy rate in Longmont was 19.2%, and rooms averaged $84.52.
Fort Collins posted a rate of 26.1%, and average room costs were $77.28.
In Loveland, hotels were 28.9% booked, and daily stays averaged $84.78
Estes Park had a paltry occupancy rate of 12.1%, but hotel rooms were the most expensive in the region at $150.01 per night.
Statewide, the occupancy rate in May was 26.5%, with a nightly stay average of $83.27.
The impact of COVID-19 can be seen in the statewide year-to-date figures of 43.6% and $152.29. Those are down from 65.6% and $158.57 in 2019.
