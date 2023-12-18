Greeley lodgings post region’s highest occupancy, lowest rates in November

Overnight accommodations in Greeley paced the region with the highest occupancy rates and most economical prices during November, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, issued Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Greeley hotels, motels, inns and bed-and-breakfasts recorded 71.3% occupancy during November, at an average nightly rate of $97.27. For the year to date, Greeley accommodations have recorded 75.3% occupancy, nearly equal to the 75.4% during the same 11 months of 2022.

Conversely, Estes Park, in the first full month after the end of the traditional tourist season in the mountain village, posted the area’s lowest occupancy rate at 33% and second highest average nightly room rate at $156.75. For January through November, rooms there have been 53.1% full, down from 57.1% for the same period in 2022.

Boulder’s average nightly room rate during November was highest in the region at $197.38 and 56.1% of its room nights were booked. For the year to date, Boulder has posted 68.8% occupancy, up from 67.8% for the first 11 months of 2022.

Overnight accommodations along the U.S. 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver were 52.9% full during November at an average rate of $130.99. From January through November, its rooms were 66.1% booked, up from 65.3% during January through November 2022.

Elsewhere in Boulder County, overnight lodging in Longmont saw 59.6% occupancy in November for an average nightly rate of $106.26. For the year to date, rooms there were 70.7% full, up from 68% for the first 11 months of 2022.

In Larimer County, meanwhile, Loveland rooms were 59.7% full for the month, while Fort Collins trailed at 52.4%. However, nightly rates in Fort Collins averaged $120.37, while Loveland’s were less expensive at $118.19.

For the year to date, rooms in Loveland and Fort Collins were 70.4% and 66.8% full, respectively. The cities recorded 67.7% and 63.4% occupancy, respectively, for the same period in 2022.