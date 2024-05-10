Landline’s DIA shuttle adds two Fort Collins stops

Courtesy Landline

FORT COLLINS — The Landline airport shuttle service, which made its debut two years ago by offering rides from Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, has added two additional stops off of Interstate 25 in Fort Collins.

The new stops added this month include the Harmony Transfer Center, where Landline buses began service May 3, and 3825 E Mulberry St., where service began Wednesday.

Besides the Fort Collins-Loveland airport, Landline also has pickup points at the Colorado State University Transit Center and on the northwest corner of the old Kmart parking lot at 2400 W. 29th St. in Greeley.

“In direct response to customer feedback, we have expanded our service to help our loyal customers connect closer to home and ensure a seamless and stress-free travel experience,” said Hannah Tamura, a Landline spokesman, in a news release. “The additional stops and free parking options will allow our customers to save money on expensive airport parking, gas and tolls while helping to reduce emissions and congestion on the road.”

The shuttle vehicles include free wi-fi, in-seat power outlets, reclining leather seats and overhead storage for added convenience.

Passengers can expect to pay $29 and up per adult each way between DIA and Northern Colorado. Children age 12 and younger will continue to ride free with Landline but need to reserve a ticket. Current fares are bookable on landline.com and additional pick-up information can be found by navigating to Landline’s schedules and fares page.