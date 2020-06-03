Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Larimer County drop-in COVID-19 test site opens today

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or those who believe they’ve been in contact with someone with the virus can drop into the new Larimer County test site between 9 a.m. and noon at at Centennial Park, 977 W. First St., according to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report.

Testing is free and no appointment is required at the testing site, which will be open weekly as long as there’s a demand.


 