Larimer County drop-in COVID-19 test site opens today

LOVELAND — Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or those who believe they’ve been in contact with someone with the virus can drop into the new Larimer County test site between 9 a.m. and noon at at Centennial Park, 977 W. First St., according to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report.
Testing is free and no appointment is required at the testing site, which will be open weekly as long as there’s a demand.
