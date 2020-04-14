NoCo airport receives $16M in CARES Act assistance

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Regional Airport will receive $16 million as part of the assistance offered through the federal $2 trillion CARES Act.

“We were notified this morning that we’ll receive the assistance,” said Jason Licon, airport director. The money is part of $10 billion that will go to airports across the country, with $366 million of that dedicated to airports in Colorado.

Denver International Airport will receive the most at $269 million, which it will use for debt service and keeping the airport financially stable, according to published reports.

Licon said the Northern Colorado airport has not determined where the money will be used but, “we have unfunded needs, infrastructure in particular, and impact-related items from the COVID virus,” he said.

He said the airport has seen a 75 percent reduction in activity due to the virus. “Educational institutions — we have three flight schools — and corporations are using the airport less,” he said.

Social distancing orders prohibit flight training with instructors and students together in planes or classrooms, he said.