Lake Loveland Dermatology to move in June as it exits bankruptcy

LOVELAND — Lake Loveland Dermatology will move its Loveland practice to 1708 Boise Ave. in June as it ends the legal saga against its former landlord.

Owner Dr. Kevin Mott told BizWest that the practice will move June 1 and will remain at its current location at 776 Eisenhower Blvd. up until May 31, when the practice is due to vacate the building.

“We’ll probably move over there on the fly and continue care the entire time,” he said.

Mott settled a bitter legal battle with former Lake Loveland Dermatology owners Dr. Patrick Lillis and Tracy Amick in January after Mott declared the company bankrupt last March. Mott had accused Lillis and Amick of inflating the practice’s value, improperly paying themselves, doubling the rent price when they leased the building to Mott and pressuring him to accept the deal without enough time for due diligence.

Lillis and Amick have repeatedly rejected those claims as they attempted to evict the practice.

Mott expects the practice to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy once the move is finished.

A representative reached by phone said the practice is continuing to accept new patients and carry out surgeries and procedures as of Friday afternoon, despite ongoing efforts by state officials to limit inter-person contact and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

