Lake Loveland Dermatology to leave offices on lake in May

LOVELAND — A Loveland dermatology practice will move offices as it settles litigation against the practice’s former owners.

Lake Loveland Dermatology agreed to leave its current address at 776 W. Eisenhower Blvd. by May 31 this year and pay its landlord $17,030 as part of a settlement ending several lawsuits, according to filings made in the U.S. District Court of Colorado Wednesday.

The dermatology office, owned by Dr. Kevin Mott, and the property owner, former Lake Loveland owners Dr. Patrick Lillis and Tracy Amick, have dueled for months over a series of claims arising from its March 2019 bankruptcy.

Mott has accused Lillis and Amick of inflating the practice’s value, improperly paying themselves, doubling the rent price when they leased the building to Mott and pressuring him to accept the deal without enough time for due diligence.

Lillis and Amick have repeatedly rejected those claims and have attempted to get court permission to evict Lake Loveland.

In a phone interview, Mott told BizWest he is currently in discussions to rent another property in Loveland, and the settlement has no impact on the firm’s other locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, Estes Park, Sterling and Winter Park.

He said the company is in bankruptcy only to reorganize debts stemming from the Loveland business purchase.

“We’re financially healthy; we have great providers and provide great surgical and dermatological skin care,” he said. “We continue that, and we plan on doing so in the foreseeable future.”