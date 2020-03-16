Polis orders one-week shutdown of Colorado ski resorts

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Saturday ordered a one-week closure of all ski resorts in the state as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“By this Executive Order, I direct downhill ski resorts to suspend operations for one week to slow the spread of COVID-19 and conserve medical resources in our mountain communities,” Polis said. “We will continue to monitor the course of the COVID-19 outbreak in the State and may amend this Executive Order accordingly.”

Polis directed that ski resorts close from March 15-22.

Colorado’s mountain ski communities have been hard-hit by the coronavirus, with a concentration of cases in Eagle, Gunnison, Pitkin and Summit counties.

“Medical centers in these areas have limited ability to meet the needs of individuals with COVID-19,” Polis wrote. “Further strain on their resources creates a risk that medical personnel in the area will be unable to provide needed care to residents and visitors to our mountain communities.”

Prior to Polis’ announcement, Broomfield-based Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) and Alterra Resorts, which operates Steamboat Springs and Winter Park, announced one-week suspension of operations.”

“We are aware of the great cost that mountain communities face if our downhill ski resorts close, even temporarily,” Polis said. “These costs will be borne by local residents and businesses, and by the individuals and families who come to Colorado to enjoy our beautiful mountains and world-renowned skiing. But in the face of this pandemic emergency we cannot hesitate to protect public health and safety.”