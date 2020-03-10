Virginia engineering firm acquires Longmont’s Deere & Ault

LONGMONT and GLEN ALLEN, Virginia —Schnabel Engineering Inc., a Virginia-based company, has purchased Deere & Ault Consultants Inc., a Longmont and Boise, Idaho, located company that specializes in water resources, civil and geotechnical engineering.

The purchase expands Schnabel’s national exposure and increases the company’s capabilities.

Founded in 2005, Deere & Ault is sought-after for projects involving water, dams, tunnels and mine reclamation. Deere & Ault brings a diverse portfolio of clients to Schnabel’s footprint and gives engineers at Deere & Ault access to Schnabel’s east coast client base, the companies said in their announcement.

“I have known and respected Schnabel Engineering for many years. Over that time I have admired its technical and business capabilities and its many project accomplishments,” Don W. Deere, chairman of the board at Deere & Ault, said in a written statement. “I am excited at the merger of our two fine organizations, and I am certain that we will continue to serve our clients well and accomplish many great things over the coming generations.”

The Longmont location will retain its Deere & Ault name but add “a Schnabel Engineering company” to it.

Engineering News-Record lists Schnabel as a top 250 design firm and Top 10 dam and reservoirs firm with work in 140 countries over its lifespan. It is employee owned. Schnabel’s workforce exceeds 400 people in 21 locations.

“Occasionally something comes along that just feels right from the onset,” said Schnabel Engineering’s CEO Walter Rabe. “The merger of our two firms is one of those occasions. We are extraordinarily similar to one another, and there is a very strong cultural alignment between our two firms. We are both incredibly committed to our employees and we are both passionate stewards of our communities.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC