Funding Friday: Brickell lands $30M after settling patent-infringement suit

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
This week’s notable rounds:
Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) secured $30 million over the next three years from Chicago venture firm Park Capital Fund LLC via stock issuances, replacing the $28 million it lost after another backer pulled its funding over a drug licensing lawsuit. Brickell settled the suit earlier this week.
Other fundraisers this week (source: SEC filings):
Feb. 17: Sleep Easy LLC, Boulder, $200,000 round opened.
Feb. 19: Denver Angels SPV 4 LLC, Boulder, indefinite funding round opened.
Feb. 20: CC – QED FUND VI LP, Boulder, $9.5 million reported in indefinite funding round. The fund is associated with Crestone Capital.
