Boulder County completes $12.8M purchase of Lafayette building

LAFAYETTE — Boulder County has completed its purchase of a medical office building in Lafayette.

The $12.8 million purchase from Northstar Commercial Partners was approved by the Boulder County Commissioners in early January but closed only recently. The building at 1755 S. Public Road encompasses 40,169 square feet.

Boulder County intends to use the building for human services, along with state-mandated programs, similar to the St. Vrain Community Hub in Longmont.

“We are excited to provide more services directly to southeast Boulder County residents with a new building in Lafayette,” Boulder County Commissioner Matt Jones said in a prepared statement when the deal was approved.

Jones said the location in southeast Boulder county will allow residents to access services easily. The building sits adjacent to Clinica Family Health.

Northstar originally purchased the land, 1.96 acres, to develop a Class A spec medical office building from the ground up, in 2017. It broke ground in October 2018 and completed construction in September of last year.

“This sale is a textbook ‘win-win’ for all parties,” Larry Braud, asset manager at Northstar Commercial Partners, said in press release. “Boulder County now establishes a location close to some of its partner human services providers like Clinica, and can provide services to its southeast residents closer to where they live.”