The Rib House restaurant in Longmont closed

LONGMONT — Longmont’s popular Kansas City-style barbecue restaurant The Rib House appears to have closed abruptly this week.

The doors of the barbecue joint were locked Friday during business hours, and a sign above the front door advertised that the Prospect neighborhood restaurant space is available for rent. The Rib House’s phone line is no longer in service, and emails to the restaurant were not returned. As of Friday afternoon, there was no reference to the closure on The Rib House website or social-media feeds.

Restaurateur Tracy Webb launched The Rib House in 2001 and opened a second location in Boulder in 2009. The Boulder restaurant closed in 2015.

If The Rib House has indeed closed permanently, it would represent the second Prospect restaurant to shutter in the last three months. 2 Dog Diner closed in November.