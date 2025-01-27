Sports bar, golf simulator opens in Longmont

LONGMONT — A sports bar with indoor golf simulators has opened next to Parkway Food Hall in Longmont.

Ironwood Sports Bar & Sim Golf, 700 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 105, includes simulators catering to players of all levels, aiming to host golf leagues and tournaments as well as quick rounds between friends.

“Golf is my favorite thing, and part of what makes it so incredible is the communal feeling it creates,” owner Golden Rueckert said in a news release. “There’s something inspiring about people coming together, laughing and doing their best to beat an unbeatable game.”

For fans of global sports, Ironwood opens early so customers can watch British Premier League soccer matches and other international games. The business also hosts such events as birthdays and anniversaries.

“We’ve built something special here,” Rueckert said. “Our members aren’t just customers – they’ve become part of this place. The relationships forming here go beyond golf, and seeing those connections grow is something I’m incredibly proud of. We are excited, honored, and humbled to be the place where people come to celebrate or spend time together.”

Ironwood’s $200-a-month memberships give regular players unlimited access to the facility. top-tier facilities. Upscale drink options are offered, and food is available from the food hall next door.

Ironwood also offers indoor golf lessons using the simulators, where players of all levels can work on their swing year-round, no matter the weather.

“We welcome anyone who comes in with a positive mindset and appreciates the chance to feel good about themselves, their friends, and to laugh a lot,” Rueckert said. “That’s probably the most important requirement. After all, it’s just a game – chill out.”

The owner has deep roots in Longmont, he said.

“We didn’t just choose Longmont; it chose us,” Golden said. “Our family has been here for over a decade. I work here, my sons go to school here, and our club, The Fox Hill Club, is here. This place is our way of giving back to a town that’s given us so much.”

