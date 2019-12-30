Broomfield convenience store site sells for $3.3M

BROOMFIELD — A recently completed 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station at 7285 W. 119th Place in Broomfield recently traded for just under $3.3 million.

California-based real estate investment group OC Rentals Investment LLC purchased the property, which includes more than 3,000 square feet of rentable retail space on 1.2 acres, from Upham Retail LLC, Broomfield property records show. Upham is an affiliate of Minnesota-based real estate investment and development firm United Properties LLC, which built the convenience store in 2019.

The current tenant 7-Eleven has a 15-year lease in place, according to a marketing brochure for the property.