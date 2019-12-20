Funding Friday: Oncology, gene testing and virtual reality hospital training

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) offered $250 million in new stock and debt offerings in a shelf offering Monday, which allows the Boulder company to sell those securities at any point in the next three years. The company previously raised more than $225 million in August in a move thought to ward away potential takeover offers from larger pharmaceutical companies.

ArcherDX Inc., a Boulder company that makes genomic testing systems for cancers and inherited diseases, raised $55 million in its Series C round Tuesday. It previously raised $60 million in May.

Westminster’s Health Scholars Inc. opened a $17.3 million fundraiser, with $7.63 million already sold among 13 investors. The virtual-reality company makes training simulations for doctors and nurses to practice stabilizing a patient having a heart attack and putting out surgical fires.

Longmont’s Cansource Holdings LLC, which designs shrink-wrap artwork for craft-beer cans, closed a $5.5 million round from 24 investors Tuesday.

The week’s other filings (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

Dec. 17: RePlant Capital PBLLC, Boulder, $839,516 raised out of $3.8 million round

Dec. 17: Pocket Outdoor Media Inc., Boulder, $2.55 million raised out of $7.5 million ongoing round.