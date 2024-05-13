Pueblo husband, wife indicted in hailstorm contractor scheme

PUEBLO — Kevin Christopher Herrera and Amanda Marie Herrera, a husband and wife who worked for Soco Roofing, have been indicted by a grand jury on 20 counts related to accusations that the couple entered contracts with would-be clients in the Pueblo area to provide post-hailstorm roof replacements and repair services, took payments and never provided the work.

“It is illegal for a contractor to take payments from clients for a project and then fail to complete those projects. Moreover, state law requires contractors to hold the client’s money in a trust and to spend the funds on the client’s project,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a prepared statement. “Contractor fraud causes significant harm for the victims and our communities. My office remains committed to ensuring that the defendants involved in this alleged criminal fraud scheme are held fully accountable for their actions.”

Both defendants are out on bond and scheduled to appear in court on May 28.