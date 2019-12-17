Gene testing company ArcherDX raises $55M in Series C

BOULDER — ArcherDX Inc. closed on a $55 million Series C funding round Tuesday, months after it pulled in $60 million in its second round in May.

The Boulder-based oncology company raised the money from 37 separate investors in an all-equity offering after opening the sale last week, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a separate statement, the company said it intends to use the funding for general sales purposes and for ongoing development and launch of two new testing systems.

The round was led by Perceptive Advisors, a New York-based venture firm focusing on health-care startups.

ArcherDX primarily makes chemical and software testing programs to identify genetic mutations in cancerous cells and for inherited diseases in concert with gene therapies. It has raised more than $152 million over three rounds since its first fundraiser last year, according to SEC records.

The company did not respond to requests for additional comment Tuesday morning.