VR company Health Scholars opens $17.3M fundraiser

WESTMINSTER — Health Scholars Inc. started a $17.3 million fundraising round earlier this month, with just more than $7.63 million already sold.

The Westminster-based company has already sold $7.63 million, including almost $1.3 million in an exchange between different types of preferred stock in the company, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

It started the round on Dec. 5 and has 13 investors so far. This is Health Scholars’ first fundraiser since the company formed in 2017, according to SEC records.

Health Scholars produces virtual-reality training simulations for medical students and current professionals to practice stopping a severe cardiac arrest or putting out a surgical fire.

It’s unclear how Health Scholars plans to use the additional capital. The company did not return a request for comment Wednesday morning.