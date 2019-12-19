Biotech company targeting Boulder, Adams counties for new production facility

DENVER — A Colorado-based clinical stage biotechnology company is considering building a new $21 million manufacturing facility in either Boulder or Adams counties.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission unanimously passed a measure Thursday that offers a $522,067 tax incentive package to the company identified only as “Project Mt. Evans.”

It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies that the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted. That acceptance process often takes six month to a year.

If the project moves forward, the company, which also has operations in Israel and Japan, would build a manufacturing facility to produce a newly developed cellular-based treatment for infectious diseases and cancer, according to Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade global business development manager Reid Aronstein.

Project Mt. Evans hopes to bring that new treatment to market by 2022.

The drug production facility is expected to create 40 new jobs over an eight year period. Those jobs — including positions in facilities management, quality assurance, regulatory affairs and manufacturing science — would pay an average annual wage of $70,625.

Colorado is competing with Singapore for the project.

“This project supports the state’s economic goals for several reasons,” Aronstein said. “In addition to providing support for a company founded and based in Colorado, the project will create 40 high-paying jobs while bolstering innovation in Colorado’s biotechnology industry.”

