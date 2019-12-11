Black Dog Grow Technologies raised $250K seed round

BOULDER — Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., which makes LED lighting systems for cannabis growers, has raised $250,000 in a seed funding round, according to a company news release.

The round, led by Firestone Equity, is part of a larger effort by Black Dog to raise a total of $3 million.

“Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc is experiencing significant growth requiring additional capital,” Black Dog CEO Noah Miller said in a prepared statement. “This growth has created a need for seasoned executives with a strong background in business expansion. The Fieldstone team was a perfect fit to help fill these needs and we look forward to working with them.”