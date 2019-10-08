Fort Lupton drilling company files for Chapter 7

FORT LUPTON — Rocky Mountain Drilling LLC is liquidating after the sudden death of its owner earlier this year.

The Fort Lupton-based underground construction company, which also operated under the trade name “Pro Bore”, has $357,400 in assets and $528,145 in liabilities, according to its filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Colorado.

Rocky Mountain’s registered agent was Donald Sheridan Jr., who died suddenly in April, according to his obituary. He was reported missing by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office a week before his listed death date.

The attorney representing Rocky Mountain did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.