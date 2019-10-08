Biodesix hires co-CMO from acquired company

BOULDER — Lung-cancer testing company Biodesix Inc. has hired a second chief medical officer away from a company it had purchased assets from earlier this year.

In a press release, the Boulder company said it had hired Dr. James Jett, a Denver lung doctor and former chief medical officer at U.K.-based Oncimmune Ltd. to serve alongside Dr. Steven Springmeyer, the company’s top doctor since last year.

“Biodesix is a natural continuation of my gratifying career as a physician. I believe that the future of patient care in oncology and pulmonology should be designed and innovated with the patient experience as the highest priority,” Jett said in a prepared statement.

Jett’s hire comes months after Biodesix purchased all of Oncimmune’s American assets in June, including a different lung-cancer test to what the company produces and a laboratory in De Soto, Kansas.

The company also secured a patent for one of its blood-testing devices last week.