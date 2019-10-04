Hardy, Kendall to receive Everitt RE Center awards

FORT COLLINS — The Everitt Real Estate Center at Colorado State University will recognize two real estate professionals with major awards on Oct. 30.

Jay Hardy will be named entrepreneur of the year and Larry Kendall will be inducted into the Real Estate Hall of Fame. The award ceremony will take place at the annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Conference.

Jay Hardy has 20 years of real estate experience with university, private-sector, quasi-government, and public-sector experiences in top leadership positions.

He has a master’s degree in sports administration from the University of Northern Colorado and a bachelor’s degree in marketing and sociology from Colorado State University. He was appointed chairman of the state Workforce Development Council and serves on the BBVA Compass Bank Northern Colorado Advisory Board.

As chief development officer of Brinkman, Hardy directs efforts in securing development opportunities and navigating them through design, entitlement, construction and delivery.

Kendall holds a master degree in business administration and has practiced real estate for 46 years. He is one of the founding partners and chairman emeritus of The Group Inc., a Colorado real estate company with 200 sales partners in six offices in Northern Colorado.

Kendall is the author of Ninja Selling, a sales training system with more than 80,000 graduates in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Spain. He taught for 10 years in the Everitt Real Estate Center and is the 2006 Colorado Realtor of the Year.

The awards program will be at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road, 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.