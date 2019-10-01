Louisville, Lafayette chambers join Northwest Chamber Alliance

LOUISVILLE and LAFAYETTE — The Northwest Chamber Alliance, which includes chambers of commerce in Boulder and Broomfield counties, has expanded to include the Louisville and Lafayette chambers.

“The addition of the Louisville and Lafayette chambers further strengthens our voice and expands our positive impact on behalf of business and community interests in the northwest region,” Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “So many issues we address are regional in nature, such as transportation investments and workforce housing. That is why we look forward to collaborating even more closely with these chamber partners in finding solutions to the challenges our members’ businesses face.”

The expanded alliance — made up of the two new additions, the Boulder Chamber, the Superior Chamber of Commerce, the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Chamber — now represents about 3,600 businesses and 137,000 employees, according to a news release.

“Our communities face issues that are regional and any opportunity we have to work together makes us all stronger. We love the collaborative dynamic and look forward to having a positive impact on the issues that affect us all,” Lafayette Chamber of Commerce executive director Vicki Trumbo said in a statement.