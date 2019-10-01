Boulder Community Health launches patient records portal

BOULDER — Boulder Community Health switched to a new electronic patient recordkeeping system Tuesday.

In a statement, the health care nonprofit said it switched its patient recordkeeping system to Epic Electronic Health Record effective Tuesday. The new system includes an online portal that allows patients to view test results, send messages to doctors, schedule appointments and pay bills from a computer or smartphone.

BCH previously had two different recordkeeping systems at once.

BCH spokesman Rich Sheehan said BCH paid approximately $18 million to install Epic and transfer patient records.

Fellow regional health-care providers UCHealth and Centura Health both use Epic to run their patient portals. Sheehan said Epic does have a sharing system so hospitals from different providers can send patient information to each other, and patients can choose to opt out of allowing their medical data to be shared between providers or requiring consent every time before information is shared.