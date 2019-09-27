Funding Friday: A quiet week on the fundraiser front

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

It was a quiet week in the region for companies reporting fundraising activity. The largest report was for $3.85 million for two LLCs to apparently acquire a property called Bricktowne. The LLCs are affiliated with H2 Capital Colorado LLC, a Louisville real estate holding company doing business as Four Mile Capital. The target in those fundraisers is $10.03 million.

It’s unclear whether the acquisition target is in Colorado. Four Mile Capital did not respond to a request for comment.

