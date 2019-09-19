Report: U.S 36 hotels most full in August, Estes Park most expensive

DENVER — The U.S. Highway 36 corridor replaced Greeley in August as the area with the highest hotel occupancy rate in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Across the region, average daily room rates and occupancies dipped from July to August, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Along U.S. 36, hotel rooms were 87.6 percent full in August, and rooms were priced at an average of $139.54 night.

Boulder’s occupancy rate trailed slightly at 87.5 percent. The city’s $216.86 average per night price made Boulder hotels some of the most expensive in the region.

Loveland’s occupancy rate in August was 86.7 percent, and the average price for hotel rooms was $129.94 per night.

Greeley posted a monthly occupancy rate of 83 percent and an average daily rate of $115.62.

In Fort Collins, the August occupancy rate was 81.6 percent, and the average price for a room was $138.85 .

The most-expensive rooms in the region — $220.98 per night — were in Estes Park, which posted a July occupancy rate of 80.9 percent.

Longmont recorded an occupancy rate of 80.2 percent and average nightly rates of $132.53.

The statewide average hotel occupancy was 81.3 percent in August. Average prices were $167.13.