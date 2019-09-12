AI analysis firm Unsupervised.com raises $12.75M in initial funding

BOULDER — Unsupervised.com Inc., a company building a self-directed artificial intelligence analysis program, secured $12.75 million in its first fundraising round.
The company, previously known as Bluebird Labs Inc., reported the equity and Simple Agreement for Future Equity, or SAFE warrant sales, from seven separate investors in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unsupervised is still offering $1.09 million in the current round.
Unsupervised is building an AI engine based on “unsupervised” machine learning, which detects patterns in large data sets instead of supervised programs that require data scientists to set certain goals for program to find as it combs through the statistics.
