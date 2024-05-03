Banking & Finance  May 3, 2024

B:Side Capital recognizes Points West for SBA lending

By

DENVER — B:Side Capital, a nonprofit small-business lender, has awarded the Trailblazing Lender Award to Points West Community Bank. The award recognizes Points West’s commitment to U.S. Small Business Administration lending.  

Each year, B:Side Capital recognizes lending partners who demonstrate dedication to supporting the small-business community through SBA lending. As a Certified Development Company and Lender Service Provider, B:Side Capital helps lenders provide financing to businesses unable to secure traditional loans. 

In conjunction with the awards, B:Side released its 2023 Annual Report. Last year, the organization approved 156 SBA loans, which helped create or retain almost 800 jobs and injected more than $300 million into the economy.

