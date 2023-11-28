Boulder biotech firm PanTheryx raises $52M

BOULDER — PanTheryx Inc., a Boulder-based life-sciences company that makes health products from bovine colostrum, a type of milk produced by a mammal mother immediately after giving birth, recently raised more than $52 million from investors.

Colostrum contains antibodies and nutrients required for a newborn animal to receive passive immunity to diseases.

The company, according to a Form D filed last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, went out to investors with an offering that totalled $60 million. PanTheryx brought in nearly as much — $50 million — from investors in 2019. Since its founding in 2009, the company has raised more than $190 million, according to Crunchbase.