Husk Power Systems gets $5M investment

FORT COLLINS — Husk Power Systems received a $5 million investment this week.

The Fort Collins-based producer of solar and biomass-powered microgrids for rural areas in Asia and Africa reported the equity sale to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday as part of its ongoing fundraising effort. The company has raised $25 million out of its $35 million goal.

Sponsored Content

The Financial Benefits of Solar For Your Business or Commercial Property

Investments in on-site solar energy can increase cash flow, NOI and property value – all with $0 out of pocket and over 50 percent in tax benefits. And, corporate tax structures allow 100 percent depreciation in the first year. Here are a few key considerations when evaluating solar. Read More

SEC fundraising forms do not list the identities of individual investors. Husk did not respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday.

Husk moved its headquarters from Bihar, India to Colorado State University’s Powerhouse Energy Campus last January. It maintains offices in India and Tanzania.