Husk Power Systems gets $5M investment

By Dan Mika — 

FORT COLLINS  — Husk Power Systems received a $5 million investment this week.

The Fort Collins-based producer of solar and biomass-powered microgrids for rural areas in Asia and Africa reported the equity sale to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday as part of its ongoing fundraising effort. The company has raised $25 million out of its $35 million goal.

SEC fundraising forms do not list the identities of individual investors. Husk did not respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday.

Husk moved its headquarters from Bihar, India to Colorado State University’s Powerhouse Energy Campus last January. It maintains offices in India and Tanzania.

