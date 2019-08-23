Funding Friday: Marijuana intelligence, cancer testing and antibiotic substitutes draw dollars

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
This week’s rounds:
- Boulder-based Spark Grills Inc. hit its $8,774,087 offering goal Friday from 39 investors, with $2,114,087.43 coming from convertible debt notes, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange filings. The company is building a gas grilling system that mimics the flavor of a charcoal grill.
- BDS Analytics Inc., an aggregator of market intelligence for the marijuana industry based in Boulder, pulled in $7.5 million of its $10 million fundraising round, which closed Tuesday. The funds were a mix of equity and debt options.
- Biodesix Inc., a Boulder company making blood-based cancer diagnosis tests, raised $4,902,500 in its $10 million round Thursday via SEC filings. The offering is a mix of equity and convertible debt notes.
- Bioplx Inc. raised $1,641,415 in its first-ever funding round Monday. The Boulder company, which produces antibiotic alternatives to treat staph infections, secured 12 investors in the all-equity offering.
This week’s rounds:
- Boulder-based Spark Grills Inc. hit its $8,774,087 offering goal Friday from 39 investors, with $2,114,087.43 coming from convertible debt notes, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange filings. The company is building a gas grilling system that mimics the flavor of a charcoal grill.
- BDS Analytics Inc., an aggregator of market intelligence for the marijuana industry based in Boulder, pulled in $7.5 million of its $10 million fundraising round, which closed Tuesday. The funds were a mix of equity and debt options.
- Biodesix Inc., a Boulder company making blood-based cancer diagnosis tests, raised $4,902,500 in its $10 million round Thursday via SEC filings. The offering is a mix of equity and convertible debt notes.
- Bioplx Inc. raised $1,641,415 in its first-ever funding round Monday. The Boulder company, which produces antibiotic alternatives to treat staph infections, secured 12 investors in the all-equity offering.
