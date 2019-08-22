a2 Milk posts record revenue in FY 2019

BOULDER — The a2 Milk Co., an Austrialian milk producer with a U.S. headquarters in Boulder, posted total sales of just more than $830 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

That revenue figure, which is up 41.4 percent compared with the prior year, is a record for a2, which made expanding into the United States market a priority in 2019.

Domestic sales for the firm, which specializes in easier-to-digest milk products made with A2 protein, were $23.2 million in 2019, up 160 percent from 2018.

a2 recorded earnings of 39 cents per share for the most recent fiscal year.

“We continue to invest aggressively in growth to take advantage of the expanding popularity of our unique and innovative products among American grocers and consumers nationwide,” a2’s U.S. CEO Blake Waltrip said in a prepared statement.“Our strong results prove that we have firmly established ourselves as America’s pioneer and leader of A2 protein milk products.”