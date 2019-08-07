Sandoz layoffs continue as Broomfield plant closes

BROOMFIELD — Sandoz Inc. announced this week that 37 more employees will be laid off as Novartis-affiliated pharmaceutical company winds down operations at its Broomfield manufacturing plant.

The latest employee separations — part of a rolling series of layoffs in advance of the facility closure that will result in the loss of about 450 jobs — are expected to occur between October and December, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice submitted to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

These upcoming layoffs will affect employees in a variety of job types, including analysts, associate directors, chemists, production managers and scientists.

That 400,000-square-foot Sandoz campus at 2555 W. Midway Blvd. was sold in June to CBD manufacturer Mile High Labs Inc. for $18.8 million. Mile High has gradually moved employees and equipment into the Broomfield facility while Sandoz, which is now leasing back space from the hemp product maker, closes up shop.