Sandoz layoffs continue after Broomfield plant purchase

BROOMFIELD — Sandoz Inc., a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, has cut 67 in the latest round of layoffs related to the company’s closure of its Broomfield plant.

That 400,000-square-foot campus at 2555 W. Midway Blvd. was sold in June to CBD manufacturer Mile High Labs for $18.8 million. Mile High has gradually moved employees and equipment into the Broomfield facility while Sandoz, which is now leasing back space from the hemp product maker, winds down operations.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

According to a letter Sandoz sent to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment earlier this week, positions being eliminated in the latest round of layoffs include administrative assistants, analysts, technicians and chemists.

The first round of layoffs at Sandoz — a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis — took place in April 2018 and impacted 65 employees. That was followed by a 24-employee layoff round in early 2019, a February announcement that another 116 employees would be laid off in April and May, and May notice of another round of 24 layoffs in June or July.

In total, the company expects to shed 450 jobs at the Broomfield facility. The final wave of Sandoz layoffs are expected before the end of 2019.