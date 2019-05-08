Sandoz to lay off 24 more workers in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Sandoz Inc. will shed an additional 24 employees in the latest round of layoffs in advance of the company’s Broomfield operations closure.

The first round of layoffs at Zandoz — a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis — took place in April 2018 and impacted 65 employees. That was followed by a 24-employee layoff round in early 2019 and a February announcement that another 116 employees would be laid off in April and May.

The most recent layoffs will be of 24 employees, including equipment maintenance and product technicians, according to a Sandoz notification sent this week to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Those employee separations will occur between June and July.

Sandoz announced in October 2017 plans to cease operations at 2555 W. Midway Blvd. in Broomfield. The total number of employees impacted was estimated at that time to be about 450.

The final wave of Sandoz layoffs are expected before the end of 2019.