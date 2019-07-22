Zillow launches home cash bid program in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs

FORT COLLINS — Real estate company Zillow (Nasdaq: Z) is now offering cash bids to homeowners in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs looking to sell their properties.

Starting Monday, property owners in the two cities can request a cash offer from Zillow based on the company’s valuation and can set their own move-out and closing date, according to a press release from the company.

If accepted, the company then prepares the home for showing and Zillow staff or a contracted broker puts the building on the market. Homeowners are under no obligation to accept Zillow’s offer if they request a quote.

In a statement, Zillow Brand president Jeremy Wacksman said the two markets made sense due to the volume of offer requests made in Denver.

“We’ve seen tremendous demand for Zillow Offers in Denver, and we’re delighted to build on this foundation to introduce the convenience to homeowners throughout the Front Range,” he said.

Zillow first started the cash offer program in Denver last October. It also runs the program in Phoenix; Las Vegas; Atlanta; Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; Houston; Riverside, California; Dallas; Minneapolis; Orlando; and Portland. The company said it plans to run Zillow Offers in 20 major cities by the first quarter of 2020.