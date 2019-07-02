Congruex completes fundraising round

BOULDER — Congruex LLC, a Boulder-based telecom engineering company, has completed a $26,514,992 fundraising round for its acquisition of an Illinois civil engineering firm.

According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company started its round June 17 and hit its target with six investors. The round is connected to Congruex’s recent acquisition of Terra Technologies LLC, a McHenry, Illinois, firm that specializes in moving telecommunication lines involved in public infrastructure projects. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Terra Technologies deal is the fifth acquisition Congruex has made in its history. The last was its November 2018 acquisition of White Construction Co., Inc., a construction firm in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Congruex did not respond to a request for comment.