New GM takes over Hiltons on Canyon in Boulder

BOULDER — Sage Hospitality has named a new dual general manager for the Hiltons on Canyon, the collective name for the Embassy Suites by Hilton and the Hilton Garden Inn in Boulder.

Joseph Steiskal now serves as the dual general manager for the properties, which opened in November 2017. The hotels, located near 28th Street and Canyon Boulevard, offer a combined 376 guest rooms, along with 8,435 total square feet of meeting and event space, two fitness centers, shared courtyards, two restaurants and a rooftop heated pool.

Steiskal boasts more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He has held a variety of leadership positions in Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Colorado with Marriott International and White Lodging Services. A graduate of Illinois State University, he most recently served as general manager of Colorado’s Renaissance Broomfield Flatiron Hotel.

“The opportunity to work in Boulder and share all that it has to offer to those visiting is a dream come true,” Steiskal said in a prepared statement. “I am thrilled to be joining the Hiltons on Canyon team and partnering with them to continue to establish the properties as a true destination for those living in and visiting Boulder.”

The Embassy Suites Boulder offers 204 all-suite guest rooms, each with a living room and a dedicated work space, refrigerator and pull-out couch, along with a separate bedroom. The Hilton Garden Inn Boulder features 172 guest rooms.

The Embassy Suites features the largest private ballroom in Boulder — the Pearl Street Ballroom at 6,510 square feet — which can accommodate groups of up to 650 people. Both properties feature multiple conference rooms with breakout options and pre-function space and outdoor event spaces, along with in-house catering and on-site audio-visual support.