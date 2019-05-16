Boulder LDS Church facility sold, could be redeveloped

BOULDER — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building at 965 Broadway on Boulder’s University Hill recently sold to an investment group for $3.1 million.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

Iowa-based STA Fund LLC purchased the roughly 11,400-square-foot facility on May 3 from the presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Boulder County public documents show.

The church had owned the building since 1961. Scott Crabtree and Christian Smith with The Colorado Group Inc. brokered the deal.

“Our analysis of this property presented a case for a unique and alternative investment specifically to our out-of-market investor pool,” Crabtree said in a prepared statement. “We created intense interest in this property by employing targeted strategies with a particular focus on investment and development in the University Hill neighborhood. The zoning at this location potentially allowed for residential uses, including apartments, student housing, townhomes, accessory retail and others. In the end, the purchaser is an investor who has a non-profit entity in mind for the entire space.”