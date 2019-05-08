Numerica sells Lumen product line to LexisNexis

FORT COLLINS — Numerica Corp., a software technology company founded in Loveland and headquartered in Fort Collins, recently sold one of its product lines to data analytics firm LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The Lumen product line “is an integrated data platform leveraged by public safety analysts, investigators, patrol officers and commanders to help solve cases faster,” according to a LexisNexis news release.

Terms of the acquisition of Numerica assets were not disclosed.

“Over the last seven years, we have successfully developed and commercialized the Lumen product line,” Numerica President Jeff Poore said in a prepared statement. “We are excited for our technology to continue to support the important mission of public safety with expanded capabilities from LexisNexis Risk Solutions. This was a strategic decision to allow an even greater focus on our core security and defense business to better meet current needs within those markets.”

As part of the Lumen product line purchase, LexisNexis will serve the Colorado Information Sharing Consortium. That data-sharing group includes nearly a dozen sheriffs, police chiefs, and or top commanders from Colorado law enforcement agencies, according to a LexisNexis news release.

“The CISC Board of Directors and team look forward to this new relationship with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, one that will help our member agencies provide exceptional public safety services to Colorado citizens for many years to come,” Vince Line, bureau chief of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and CISC board chair, said in a statement.