Liquor Mart redevelopment plans get mixed reviews from Boulder leaders

BOULDER — While some members of the Boulder City Council were enthusiastic about plans to redevelop the Liquor Mart property at the corner of 15th Street and Canyon Boulevard, others continued to express concerns about affordability, design and neighborhood compatibility.

Core Spaces LLC, a Chicago-based real estate developer that last year bought the 1.7-acre parcel from W.W. Reynolds Cos. for $16.6 million, has submitted plans for 147 apartments and 11,000 square feet of retail space on the Liquor Mart site at 1750 15th St., as well as on the adjacent former Robb’s Music site at 1580 Canyon Blvd.

The four-story project — initially called The Collective at Boulder but recently rebranded as Oliv Boulder — was reviewed by Boulder’s Planning Board in March and called up for a concept review during Tuesday’s council meeting. No formal decisions were made, but city leaders provided feedback to the developer.

“One of the things I’m concerned about is the rent they might be asking,” Councilwoman Lisa Morzel said.

Concerns about pricing were compounded by the lack of on-site affordable housing. Instead, Core Spaces in proposing to pay the city cash-in-lieu of on-site affordable units.

Councilmen Aaron Brockett and Bob Yates noted that the city would likely be able to get more bang for its buck building affordable units at scale in some other portion of the city.

“The [market-rate] housing [proposed by Core Space] is very much welcome and appreciated,” he said. “We need more housing in town, particularly next to downtown.”

Because of the site’s proximity to the 100-year flood plain, Councilman Sam Weaver stressed that “flood protection will have to be adequate.”

In response, Adrian Sopher with the project’s designer, Sopher Sparn Architects LLC, said, “We are going to make this building as resilient as possible.”

Members of council, as well as neighborhood residents, worry that the development will cater to college students and disrupt the community ecosystem.

“There seemed to be a little confusion from the neighborhood groups that we were proposing to build one of our student-rate projects here. That is not the case,” Core Spaces executive vice president of development Chad Matesi said.

“We plan to target the larger population beyond students,” he said. But given its proximity to the University of Colorado Boulder, there’s no guarantee that no students will choose to live there.

Matesi also reinforced Core Spaces’ commitment to building a project that activates a variety of retail streetscape uses along Canyon Boulevard and 15th Street.

“Our approach to development involves an intense focus on both design and market research,” he said. “We custom tailor all of our projects to the specific market we are coming into so we’re not cranking out cookie-cutter development.”