Snarf’s to open new Denver sandwich shop location

DENVER — Snarf’s Sandwiches, a Boulder-based restaurant chain with locations in Colorado, Texas and Missouri, is opening a new restaurant in Denver at 2527 Federal Blvd.

The new location will be Snarf’s 16th restaurant in Colorado.

The Federal Boulevard restaurant will be open for business starting May 6.

“With the goal of bringing more food options to the Federal/Jefferson Park area, Jimmy ‘Snarf’ Seidel, founder and owner, loves the character of Federal Boulevard, and wanted a location where his two concepts, Snarf’s and Snarfburger, will be located side by side,” according to a Snarf’s news release.