Protect Your Business with an Employee Handbook

As one of our clients recently learned the hard way, having a signed Employee Handbook provides valuable guidance to the employee as well as protection for the business.

Why is an Employee Handbook important for your business? Risk comes in all forms. By introducing clear expectations up front in written form, you are mitigating risk factors from many angles. Upon hiring, each person of your talent staff will sign off acknowledging that they have read, understood, and familiarized themselves with your company’s expectations, policies, and guidelines.

Furthermore, if there is ever a claim against your company, it will demonstrate that you, the employer, have provided the basic duty of care; or commonly referred to as reasonable care or common-law duty. The benefits include, but are not limited to:

fair employee claims management

safety of employee

state and federal law compliance

designation of multiple management and third-party contacts for workplace assistance

Subscription HR services make building an Employee Handbook extremely affordable for small businesses. Not only are Employee Handbooks available, many other features are offered, benefiting you with time savings.

Employee Handbook and policy development

New hire paperwork and procedures

Employee leave compliance

Termination procedures and requirements

Employee relations

Situational guidance and advice

State and federal employment obligations

Manager training

FMLA and other leave management guidance

HR Compliance for all 50 states

Employee Handbook builder

Law Library

Job descriptions

HR forms, letters, and templates

HR trainings

New hire kit

