Greeley’s WeldWerks Brewing Co. to open new Colorado Springs location

GREELEY — WeldWerks Brewing Co., the popular Greeley brewery and taproom, is opening a second location in Colorado Springs.

The new taproom will be inside a former diner at 3043 W. Pikes Peak Ave. in the Old Colorado City neighborhood, according to a WeldWerks news release.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

“For us, there’s an intrinsic pleasure in putting down roots in communities that inspire us,” Jake Goodman, WeldWerks director of sales and marketing, said in a prepared statement. “Colorado Springs has all of the amenities and excitement of a larger, up-and-coming city combined with the warmth, uniqueness, and authenticity of a tight-knit community.”

WeldWerks beer will continue to be brewed in Greeley and shipped to Colorado Springs.

The name and opening date for the Colorado Springs taproom have yet to be announced.