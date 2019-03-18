In-Situ acquires Wisconsin water analysis company

FORT COLLINS — In-Situ Inc. has acquired ChemScan Inc., formerly known as ASA Analytics.

In-Situ, which designs and manufactures water-level and water-quality monitoring equipment, will expand its ability to serve process applications such as municipal and industrial wastewater, drinking water and other industrial water process markets.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ChemScan, located in Waukesha, Wis., specializes in the manufacture of chemical analysis systems for water and wastewater monitoring and control. Its analyzers use technology originally developed by NASA to detect nitrate, ammoniate, phosphate and other chemicals in water and wastewater by using UV light absorption.

“We’ve made significant investments in new product development and strategic partnerships to improve our capabilities in the process market,” In-Situ CEO John Pawlikowski said in a prepared statement. “With the addition of ChemScan, we have an extremely robust offering to better serve customers in the municipal water, wastewater and industrial markets. ChemScan has provided analyzers for municipal and industrial facilities worldwide for more than 25 years. We’re excited to bring ChemScan and In-Situ together to continue building our expertise and serving our customers as one team.”

Under the acquisition, ASA Analytics has changed its name to ChemScan Inc. It will continue to operate in Wisconsin as ChemScan, an In-Situ company.

“After considering offers from other organizations, our board and shareholders considered the relationship with In-Situ to be the best fit for our company,” Bernie Beemster, president of ChemScan, said in a statement. “In-Situ’s strong technical and management capabilities will help ChemScan products realize their full potential in the international marketplace, and our strength in municipal water and wastewater will be a benefit to the In-Situ family of products.”

In 2017, In-Situ acquired another company: Australia-based Measuring and Control Equipment.