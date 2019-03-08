Gov. Polis encourages female students to participate in cybersecurity challenge

DENVER — A cybersecurity competition for female students is seeking registrants who can compete for scholarships.

The Girls Go CyberStart challenge is open to girls in grades 9 through 12. It’s a no-cost online game of technical challenges meant to encourage young women to explore the field of cybersecurity. Registration is open until the game starts on March 20.

“To maintain Colorado’s distinction as a nationally recognized leader in cybersecurity, we must equip our students with educational initiatives like Girls Go CyberStart,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “I invite the next generation of leaders to take advantage of this opportunity and proudly represent Colorado.”

Last year, 250 girls from 24 high schools in Colorado participated in Girls Go CyberStart, which allows students to play as cyber protection agents to solve realist problems, diving into topics like digital forensics and cryptography.

In Colorado, at least 10 high school girls will get $500 scholarships to help pay for college. The three high schools with the most participants will win awards of $1,000, $750 and $500, respectively.

All Colorado schools where at least five girls participate in the Girls Go CyberStart program and master six or more of the challenges will win the full CyberStart game for the whole school, extending the competition for male and female students for the remainder of the school year.

Students will have the opportunity to win cash prizes for themselves and for their school.

Participating students do not need knowledge or experience in information technology or cybersecurity to participate. Required is access to a computer and internet connection.

Both male and female students who attend colleges in Colorado also have the opportunity to participate in a program called Cyber FastTrack, which opens April 5.

Girls Go CyberStart is available in 26 states. In 2018, more than 6,600 girls participated.