Denver FBI building sells for $73M

DENVER — A building in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood that houses the FBI has sold for $72.9 million.

BusinessDen reports that the four-story building at 8000 E. 36h Ave. was purchased by USGBF FBI Denver LLC, whose address in San Antonio, Texas, matches that of USAA Real Estate Co.

The building encompasses 175,155 square feet and houses the FBI’s headquarters for Colorado and Wyoming.